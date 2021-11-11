SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, two days after bringing another crew home

Russia has responded after the US accused it of having endangered astronauts by triggering an explosion in space.It said that it had conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, which involved destroying an old and long-defunct Soviet satellite. But it denied that the test had ever put anyone in danger.It followed accusations from the US that the explosion had led to a vast debris field, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of satellite that could have collided with the International Space Station.Amid fear over what might happen if that debris cloud collided with the floating lab, the crew – both US...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO