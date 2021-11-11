CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Would more health orders slow COVID hospitalizations? We asked doctors and the governor

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fkS9_0ct50glb00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado, and the world in general, looks a lot different this year than it did around this time a year ago.

While positive COVID cases are much lower right now than this time last November, our hospitals are more crowded.

Despite the uptick, it is not clear if Gov. Jared Polis will impose more public health orders because of the availability of vaccines.

COVID-19 rates were the same in 2020 as they are in 2021 for November in Colorado

Our hospitals are operating in crisis mode. Hospitalizations are higher than they were a year ago, but instead of more orders, doctors and the governor are urging us all to look out for our own health.

Polis is urging Coloradans to be mindful of the virus. Looking back to around this time last year , the state had 1,159 Coloradans battling COVID in hospitals. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,426 people in the hospital with COVID Tuesday night.

In 2020, we had the COVID dial. Denver was getting ready to operate under Level Red , banning indoor dining and operating indoor facilities with smaller capacity limits.

We asked the governor if it is time to bring back mandates. He would not rule it out.

“We’re working on additional steps and coordinating with our county health departments to decrease the spread of the disease, but the single biggest factor is individual behavior. People just need to be careful out there,” Polis said.

Colorado shipping thousands of free COVID-19 test kits to residents

It is the same message doctors are sharing when we asked them what we can do to help bring down hospitalizations.

“Getting vaccinated is incredibly important, getting your booster if you haven’t received it already and being smart about what makes sense to you. If you have someone in your household that can’t get vaccinated or has an underlying illness that would put them at risk of a bad infection, then think about what you’re doing and mask if appropriate,” said UCHealth’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Michelle Barron.

Although doctors know more mandates are a tough call to make, they said the extra efforts did help slow the disease last year.

“We’ve got to get back to the basics, which are highly effective at preventing respiratory illnesses. One wonderful example is what happened to influenza last year. Essentially, it was nonexistent. It wasn’t just because everybody took up the flu vaccine, it was because there was a lot more distancing, kids were away — not back in school — masks were in place,” said Dr. Jim Neid, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora.

The governor did mention he is working on venues having a safe environment. Doctors also mentioned it may be smart to wear masks in crowds. That may be an area of concern for the state now that we are seeing a return of live entertainment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Colorado#Kdvr#Coloradans#Level Red
FOX31 Denver

Fishing the Good Fight to help shine a light on men’s mental health

The topic of mental health is a challenge for many, especially among men. However, Jennings Hester is hoping his story will shine a light on this very important topic. Jennings Hester founded Fishing the Good Fight in 2019 after he began experiencing depression. . After silently suffering for a decade with his illness, inundated by […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Parent Tested Parent Approved annual gift list

Sharon Vinderine is an industry leader and PTPA founder and she has the latest list of must have gifts that are also parent tested and parent approved. Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) is a trusted resource dedicated to bringing the best brands to families. Over 200,000 parents look to PTPA on a monthly basis to […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy