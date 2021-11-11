CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MPD: Man Robs, Kidnaps Room Mates After They Kick Him Out

By Byron Day
WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's "two's company, three's a crowd" for one guy who was forced out of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, and another woman, according to MPD. The girlfriend said he wasn't paying his share of the rent...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman to daughter: ‘I just robbed a bank,’ MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a bank robbery on October 25 at the First South Financial Credit Union off the 600 block of Highland. Police said that Charlo Archie entered the bank dressed in a hoodie, hat and with a black backpack, walked up to a teller and demanded money from the drawer. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lootpress

Man arrested after punching and attempting to rob woman who gave him a ride

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man is in jail after a lady gave two men a ride, and one man punched her in the mouth and attempted to rob her. According to Montgomery Police, on Monday, November 8, a victim called 911 regarding her being robbed and beaten. When police arrived at the Montgomery Fire Department, the female victim had large blood on her lips and mouth. The victim told police that she was driving down Fourth Avenue in Montgomery when a Black male flagged her down with tattoos on his face. The victim identified the suspects as Ronald Terrell Jr. and his friend Jamie Smith.
MONTGOMERY, WV
fox5ny.com

Teen found safe after masked men kidnap him in Rochester

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy abducted from a Rochester street has been found and was back home with his family Tuesday, police said. An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for James S. Fernandez Reyes after he was snatched off of Myrtle Street about 4:30 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mpd
WALA-TV FOX10

Video shows man shoot someone at gas station in Mobile

A running, long-term argument climaxes in a shooting at a busy, convenience store parking lot, on Springhill Avenue. MPD says they're looking for 30-year-old Evander Morrissette. He's accused of 2nd Degree Assault, and shooting into a car. It happened Sunday, November 14th. According to investigators, Morrissette approached a car, opened...
MOBILE, AL
CBS Baltimore

‘I Was Shocked’: Baltimore Police ID Shooting Spree Suspect Killed By Off-Duty Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal. One of the victims killed was 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. Police say he was inside his barbershop on O’Donnell Street Saturday afternoon when the suspect, Carlos Ortega, walked in and killed him. An off-duty officer was present in the shop at the same time the shooting unfolded. Police say the officer pulled out...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Man arrested for kidnapping after southern Minnesota car chase

SMITH’S MILL, Minnesota – A wanted man is facing new charges of kidnapping and assault after a Wednesday car chase. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) say they located a vehicle around 5:30 pm Wednesday being driven by a female and with Peter John Lohre, 24, as a passenger. MRVDTF says Lohre was wanted for violating his parole and agents followed the vehicle as it went west on Highway 14 out of Waseca.
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Elderly NYC man robbed of cash and phone after door knock

Two thugs, one carrying a gun, showed up at a 90-year-old man’s Harlem apartment Saturday morning and demanded his cellphone and money, the NYPD said. The men knocked on the victim’s door in the building near West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue at about 8 a.m., police said. After one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

MPD: Man starts fire after locked inside mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless man was charged with arson Friday night after he started a fire while he was locked inside a Memphis mall, police say. Police say officers and the Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire inside the east side entrance of Oak Court Mall around 11:44 p.m. when they found the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Dallas News

Man robs Dallas game room of $10K, then kills customer who shot at him, police say

A man faces a capital murder charge after Dallas police say he killed a customer during a robbery at an illegal game room. Diavontain Shamar Hill, 24, is accused of killing Nizar Norrali Raiyyani shortly before 9 a.m. Oct. 24 in Buckner Terrace. The game room is in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard, just south of Samuell Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
INFORUM

Moorhead police arrest man accused of kidnapping, robbing woman at gunpoint

Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi, 30, of Moorhead appeared Monday, Nov. 15, in Clay County District Court on felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, theft and threats of violence. Judge Michelle Lawson set his bond at $500,000. He remained in custody at the Clay County Jail as of Monday afternoon. Moorhead...
MOORHEAD, MN
fox8live.com

Hammond shooting suspect arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man wanted for attempted second-degree homicide has been arrested, police say. De’Luke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his whereabouts Saturday evening, police say. Day is accused of shooting and injuring a victim near the intersection of Harrell...
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy