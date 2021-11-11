MPD: Man Robs, Kidnaps Room Mates After They Kick Him Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal. One of the victims killed was 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. Police say he was inside his barbershop on O’Donnell Street Saturday afternoon when the suspect, Carlos Ortega, walked in and killed him. An off-duty officer was present in the shop at the same time the shooting unfolded. Police say the officer pulled out...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO