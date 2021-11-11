MPD: Man Robs, Kidnaps Room Mates After They Kick Him Out

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man is in jail after a lady gave two men a ride, and one man punched her in the mouth and attempted to rob her. According to Montgomery Police, on Monday, November 8, a victim called 911 regarding her being robbed and beaten. When police arrived at the Montgomery Fire Department, the female victim had large blood on her lips and mouth. The victim told police that she was driving down Fourth Avenue in Montgomery when a Black male flagged her down with tattoos on his face. The victim identified the suspects as Ronald Terrell Jr. and his friend Jamie Smith.
