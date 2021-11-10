CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

State Senator Diana DiZoglio Calls For Plan To Reopen State House To Public

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – State Senator Diana DiZoglio is calling on State House leaders to get the building completely reopened more quickly. The State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bill Would Ban Protests Outside Elected Officials’ Homes In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — A state lawmaker wants to make politicians’ homes off-limits to protesters. Rep. Steven Howitt, a Seekonk Republican, has filed a bill called “An act relative to safety and privacy for elected officials” that would prohibit protests or demonstrations within 100 yards of an elected official’s residence. In September, eight climate protesters were arrested after chaining themselves to a boat outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home. “I think it was worth it,” said one woman, who was asked why the group didn’t protest outside the Statehouse instead of Baker’s home. “We’ve done that. He hasn’t listened. So we had to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Cape Cod State Senators Secure $3.5 Million to Fight Housing Crisis

HYANNIS – Funds secured from the American Rescue Plan Act by state lawmakers recently will add another $3.5 million to the Cape Cod and Islands region’s efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senators Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) and Cape & Islands Julian Cyr (D-Truro) made several of the amendments...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fox5atlanta.com

House approves new State Senate district map

The State House has passed a new map for State Senate seats in Georgia. But several people have spoken out about the process that they say was rushed and not open to the public. They also criticized how the map is drawn calling it gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albany Herald

House wraps up legislative redistricting with passage of state Senate map

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives adopted Monday a new map of state Senate districts drawn by majority Republicans over the objections of minority Democrats. The 96-70 House vote nearly along party lines sent the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk, ending once-a-decade legislative redistricting carried out by the General Assembly. The Georgia Senate approved a new House map last week.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
capecod.com

Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House

BOSTON – The legislation known as Nero’s Bill was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts State Senate on Wednesday. If signed into law, the act would allow K9 police dogs to be treated and transported by EMS personnel if they’re hurt in the line of duty. “An act allowing humane transportation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Haverhill Gazette

State Rep. Vargas drops senate bid, decides to run for fourth term in House

HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas is bowing out of the race for state Senate and instead will seek a fourth term as a state representative. Vargas, D-Haverhill, had announced in August that he was running for the Senate seat currently held by Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who is running for state auditor in the November 2022 elections. Several factors have since come into play, prompting a change of heart, he said.
HAVERHILL, MA
cbslocal.com

State House Remains Closed To Public Due To COVID Restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) – There are no signs the Massachusetts State House will be opening to the public any time soon. It’s been closed to visitors and tours since the pandemic began 20 months ago. State legislators say they have two committees studying the re-opening and how to keep staff and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Dizoglio
The Times

Hall County state representative drawn out of district. Plus other changes in new Senate, House maps

Georgia House Republicans on Monday rubber-stamped the new districts that state senators drew for themselves, completing redistricting for both chambers of the General Assembly. One state representative from Hall County saw significant changes for his district. District 30 Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn out of his current district and...
HALL COUNTY, GA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa. State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise

State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price index for the mid-Atlantic region. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s the largest year-over-year increase since 1991. The increase applies to more than 1,000 positions, including governor, Cabinet members, three statewide elected officers, all 253 lawmakers and state and county judges. It takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Cbs#The State House#Covid#Wbz Tv#Commonwealth
WSET

State senator calls report findings on Virginia Employment Commission 'inexcusable'

A report from Virginia's legislative watchdog agency says the Virginia Employment Commission needs more oversight. The General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission presented the report Monday. It highlighted some of the issues the VEC is dealing with after a surge in applications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those issues are incorrect payments, antiquated systems and thousands of calls going unanswered.
POLITICS
valleypatriot.com

Accountability Needed in Division of Professional Licensure ~ IN YOUR CORNER SENATOR with DIANA DIZOGLIO

The state Division of Professional Licensure (DPL) licenses and regulates more than 580,000 individuals, businesses, and schools to engage in over 150 trades and professions in Massachusetts, from plumbers and electricians to psychologists and optometrists. Its mission is supposed to be to protect the public through the establishment of a thorough licensing process, including criminal and sex offender background checks.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Gov. Wolf To Veto Permitless Concealed Carry Gun Bill Passed By Pennsylvania House As Local Authorities Sound Alarm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a veto threat. The governor says he will not sign a controversial gun bill passed by the Pennsylvania legislature that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The concern is that anyone could be walking around with a concealed weapon without having to go through an additional background check, and with Philadelphia and other areas across the state dealing with a surge of violence, they say this could make matters worse. “We have to bear the fact that it’s going to be less safe, both for our officers and members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Patriot Ledger

Senate Democrats roll out $3.67 billion package using state surplus, American Rescue Plan money

The Senate next week will debate a $3.67 billion plan to spend federal relief and state tax surplus money that would inject $1 billion into the state's health care system and authorize $500 million in bonus pay for low-income, essential workers as lawmakers in the House and the Senate race to finish a massive spending package before the mid-November recess.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTTS

Gelner Running For State Senate

A Springfield businessman is running for Missouri senate. Brian Gelner is the owner of Heart of America Beverage. He’s running for the 20th District Senate seat. House member Curtis Trent is also running for the seat. Incumbent Eric Burlison is running for the 7th district seat in Congress. Gelner made...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy