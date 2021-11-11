November 10, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN, HOST: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation, 20 months into...
The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
Ahead of President Joe Biden signing an infrastructure bill into law on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said, "Now, this bill, as significant as it is, as historic as it is, is part one of two." This is wishful thinking. Progressives have gotten played on supporting the bill, known as...
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — In light of new reporting that former national security adviser MICHAEL FLYNN pushed the Pentagon to seize ballots during the 2020 presidential election, a House Armed Services Committee member is calling on the retired general to lose his military pension. In a new letter to...
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
The chief executive of Occidental Petroleum said the Biden administration should ask U.S. oil producers to boost supply if necessary, rather than OPEC. The Biden administration asked OPEC and its allies to boost production in late summer when gasoline prices soared. There are strong signs that U.S. production is bouncing...
In early November, US Navy ships, including the Sixth Fleet's flagships, returned to the Black Sea. The visit is a sign of the US's increasing focus on the region, where NATO forces are spending more time. The increased military activity reflects the sea's strategic value amid tensions between NATO and...
The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement.
Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs.
In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries.
But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s foreign ministry expressed concern over the “numerous pieces of debris” created in low Earth orbit when Russia destroyed a Soviet-era satellite with a missile strike earlier this week but stopped short of criticizing Russia. In a Nov. 17 text message sent to reporters, the...
The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU.
Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
Re-Published after the FBI seized vials labeled "smallpox" in a lab in a Merck lab in Philadelphia. Only the CDC in Atlanta and a facility in Russia are allowed to have. samples of this deadly disease. We suspected the next plandemic would be smallpox after Joe's repeated references to "Dark Winter": "According to the Center for Biosecurity, Dark Winter was the code name for an exercise simulating a "smallpox attack on U. S. Citizens" that was postulated at Andrews Airforce Base in Washington, D. C. in June of 2001."
Comments / 0