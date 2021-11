Polo G is no longer facing three charges in relation to a June incident with police in Miami, as TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm via online records. Miami-Dade County prosecutors have dropped charges of battering a police officer and threatening a public servant, both felonies, and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. Another charge of resisting an officer was reduced to a misdemeanor. Pitchfork has contacted Polo G’s representatives for comment.

