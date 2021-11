CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915, will officially become the Guardians on Friday. The team announced Wednesday that Guardians gear and souviners will go on sale at 9 a.m. at the team shop at Progressive Field. The gear will be sold exclusively at the team shop until it goes on sale at Northeastern Ohio stores on Nov. 23.

