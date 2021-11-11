CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purple Heart veterans honored at special ceremony on Wednesday

By Kate Houston
8 News Now
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow is Veterans Day, when our nation comes together to honor the incredible sacrifices made by the men and women in our military.

Those who have earned a Purple Heart were wounded while serving our country.

A special ceremony for our local Purple Heart veterans took place today.

Four Purple Heart veterans were honored on Wednesday. Since their service, these vets have dedicated their time to supporting the more than 200,000 veterans across Nevada.

They’re advocating to end homelessness, and provide more mental health resources.

Daniel Peterson served nearly 25 years as a helicopter pilot. He did two tours in Vietnam, Grenada and Desert Storm — where his helicopter was shot down twice.

Peterson has been shot seven times.

He now runs the Purple Heart chapter in Henderson, advocating for 130 local veterans.

Peterson says a key issue right now is suicide.

“All of us veterans who have served have PTSD,” Peterson said.

“I go to group counseling, it’s what keeps me going. So, we fear for what’s going to happen with them. They’ve gotta get out there and get help,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and Henderson Mayor Debra March attended the ceremony at Bella Vita District to help shine a light on the issues veterans are facing today.

During that time, Peterson was recognized by 15 major organizations. They say he is one of the most decorated veterans in the country, and a national hero.

All the money raised today will go to veterans organizations.

The Bella Vita restaurant is also collecting donations online through their social media accounts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

