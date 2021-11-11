CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

After promise, Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker’s stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, will cover...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

Electric vehicle market hype could be helping Tesla shares. The stock is still down meaningfully from a 52-week high of more than 1,243. Analysts expect big growth from the automaker in the fourth quarter. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged on Wednesday, climbing as much as 6.2%. As of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Time for Electric Vehicle ETFs Instead of Rivian & Tesla?

RIVN - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) -- lately. Rivian Automotive, the electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon.com Inc. (. AMZN - Free Report) (which has 20% stake in the automaker) and Ford Motor went public on Nov 10, 2021 through a high-profile IPO. As many as 153 million shares were sold at an initial offering price of $78.00, valuing the company at $66.5 billion. The shares of Rivian jumped 48.3% since the debut.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
California State
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

Elon Musk is close to selling his final California mansion. Take a look at the $100 million real estate portfolio he's been offloading since vowing to 'own no house.'

In May 2020, Elon Musk vowed to sell "almost all physical possessions," including his homes. Musk owned at least seven houses worth a combined $100 million, including six mansions in Bel Air. Here's a look at all the homes he's owned and sold, including the final mansion in his portfolio.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Stock Options#Tesla Inc#Detroit#Ap#Wedbush
AFP

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. JP Morgan said it demanded the due shares or cash, "but Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.14% to $3,540.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $232.38 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US gov’t

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US government. The sentiment was recently shared on Twitter following a weekend that saw Musk responding to US Senator Bernie Sanders on the social media platform, resulting in much controversy and criticism from the longtime politician’s supporters.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy