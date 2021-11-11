CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers finalize one-year deal with LHP Andrew Heaney

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrJAh_0ct4u5DH00

The Los Angeles Dodgers and left-hander Andrew Heaney officially agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not disclosed, with multiple reports indicating the deal was worth $8.5 million.

Heaney, 30, split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, posting a combined 8-9 record with a 5.83 ERA. He owned a 6-7 record and 5.27 ERA with the Angels before being traded to the Yankees on July 30 for minor league pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

Heaney owns a 32-38 record with a 4.72 ERA in 121 career appearances (112 starts) with the Miami Marlins, Angels and Yankees.

Technically, Heaney will be making his return to the Dodgers. He was once property of the club for less than 24 hours when he was traded from the Marlins, along with Austin Barnes and Enrique Hernandez on Dec. 11, 2014. He was immediately flipped to the Angels in exchange for Howie Kendrick.

The signing comes in the same week the Dodgers extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Corey Seager and utility man Chris Taylor, but did not offer one to left-hander Clayton Kershaw, making the veteran a free agent for the first time in his career.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Reggie Willits latest coach to leave Yankees staff

New York Yankees first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will leave the team at the end of the year to join the University of Oklahoma as a volunteer assistant baseball coach. He is the most recent departure from manager Aaron Boone‘s coaching staff. Last week, multiple reports emerged...
MLB
Field Level Media

Report: Noah Syndergaard, Angels reach 1-year, $21M deal

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Syndergaard, who was a free agent, was extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets last week. The 29-year-old missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John...
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Howie Kendrick
Person
Austin Barnes
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: Is Carlos Correa on his way to Anaheim?

There are multiple players on this AL-winning Astros team that the LA Angels will have on their radar, including Carlos Correa. A Yankees podcast account tweeted a video showing Correa seeming to accept that he will be playing elsewhere in 2022, but the Yankees aren’t the only team that will be in contention.
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#The Miami Marlins#Fieldlevelmedia
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy