New set photos from the set of The Mandalorian Season 3 has revealed a mysterious character in Mandalorian armor that has Star Wars fans buzzing with speculation. The set of The Mandalorian season 3 in the photos is just one big blue screen set-piece; we see a figure in what is clearly the costume of some Mandalorian armor emerge from behind a blue curtain to adjust said curtain back into its proper place. So who is this character in Mandalorian armor supposed to be? A character we know, a new character we have yet to meet? Maybe just a stunt double for series star Pedro Pascal?

