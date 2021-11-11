CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Civil rights lawsuit can proceed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has ruled that a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Cameron County Sheriff’s Department sergeant against Sheriff Eric Garza can move forward. Sgt. Rodrigo Almanza alleges that Garza and his Executive Chief Deputy Robert Gracia violated his right to free political speech after he supported incumbent Sheriff Omar...

Washington Post

DOJ flexes civil rights muscle in disabilities lawsuit against Uber

Happy Thursday! Below: One of Biden's FCC picks gets a pair of unlikely endorsements, and our new report on workplace surveillance. First up:. DOJ flexes civil rights muscle in disabilities lawsuit against Uber. The Justice Department’s new lawsuit accusing Uber of discriminating against passengers with disabilities is notable for several...
The Lawyers Examine Vaccine Mandates & Civil Rights Claims

Following the release of OSHA’s large employer vaccine mandate last week, employment attorney Nicole Marklein from Cross Jenks Mercer & Maffei joins The Lawyers to discuss the details of implementation and compliance, as well as the potential conflict between state law and the federal mandate. Then, Kristen Scheuerman of Herrling...
Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
DA stays on Edinburg mayor’s voter fraud case, visiting judge rules

A visiting judge on Tuesday morning denied Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s request to oust the Hidalgo County District Attorney from prosecuting the voter fraud case against the elected official. The order followed a day-long, in-person hearing that featured testimony from District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. and his aunt, Mary Alice...
Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

By Jennifer Tucker, Wesleyan University In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. […] The post Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Civil Rights Scorecard Created to Grade U.S. Senators on Their Records to Protect Civil Rights

WASHINGTON D.C. – Several civil rights organizations, spearheaded by the NAACP, have announced the creation of a Senate scorecard to grade the performance of U.S. senators on their records defending voting rights in Congress. These organizations included the National Action Network, National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, National Council of...
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Carlisle town officials

A Federal Civil Rights lawsuit against the Town of Carlisle was filed on November 4, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Each defendant received a copy of the case file, “Bush et al v. Fantasia et al,” on November 15. The focus of the lawsuit is the town’s mask mandate.
Parole Termination Case Proceeds, Judge Dyer Disappointed in Result

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Tom Dyer of Yolo County Superior Court late last week overheard a case partly concerning parole termination—the judge confessed he was “a bit disappointed” by the outcome. According to the records, Elijah Rodriguez had several felony charges against him with enhancements from 2012. As an example,...
Trial date scheduled for trio accused in death of Brownsville man

A March 7, 2022 trial date has been scheduled for three individuals accused of kidnapping and killing a 39-year-old Brownsville man on Aug. 13, of this year. Cameron County court documents reflect that Britny Nicole Perez, Sandra Yadira Reyna and Jose Luis Vasquez were indicted on Oct. 6 for causing the death of Jose Villarreal Jr. They are each indicted on one count of murder, one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
Bruce Schroeder, Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, Refers To An African American Juror In The Case As 'A Black' As Controversies Continue

The controversial judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has made headlines once again. According to Radar, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder — who reportedly allowed the defendant to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up his 12 -member jury — made a strange comment about the only member of color in the jury.
Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
