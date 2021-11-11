CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behati Prinsloo Talks Wanting 5 Kids With 'Best Friend' Adam Levine (Exclusive)

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehati Prinsloo is ready for more babies! The model, who already shares daughter's Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio, 3, with Adam Levine, spoke to ET's Deidre Behar about growing their family and going into business with her husband. "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think...

www.etonline.com

