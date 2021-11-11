Nike extends as US Soccer Federation equipment supplier

U.S. Soccer has extended its apparel partnership with Nike, a 10-year deal that is the largest—and longest—commercial partnership in the governing body’s history.
Nike will continue to outfit the men’s and women’s national teams, plus the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth, futsal, paralympic and beach teams. The Oregon-based apparel giant (NYSE: NKE) will also help support the organization’s marketing, grassroots programs and its sustainability efforts.
“Nike gets involved at every level,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in an interview. “Their ability to help us tell our story, and our athletes’ stories, is huge. And then to drive cultural relevancy off the...
