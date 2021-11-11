CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nike extends as US Soccer Federation equipment supplier

seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Nike has agreed to extend its contract as the U.S. Soccer Federation's equipment supplier, a...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
Benzinga

Fox Snags US Rights To UEFA Soccer

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has announced its acquisition of the U.S. broadcast rights to Europe’s UEFA matches. What Happened: Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch shared the news of the acquisition in the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. “We're happy to announce the expansion of our international soccer portfolio...
UEFA
sportspromedia.com

US Soccer seals ‘record’ Nike partnership extension

New deal between national soccer governing body and sportswear brand to run for ten years, according to reports. Renewal described by US Soccer as ‘one of Nike’s largest soccer federation investments globally’. US Soccer has signed a long-term apparel partnership extension with sportswear giant Nike, continuing a collaboration dating back...
SOCCER
ESPN

U.S. Soccer, Nike extend apparel partnership for USMNT, USWNT

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it reached a long-term deal with Nike to extend their apparel partnership along with a focus on elevating the profile of the women's game globally and promoting inclusivity. - Subscribe to ESPN's Women's Football Podcast: The Far Post. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

US goalkeeper Steffen extends Man City contract until 2025

Manchester City’s American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old United States international joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and spent a year on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before being part of the squad that won the Premier League and League Cup last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

U.S. Soccer’s New Nike Deal Is Its Biggest Ever Partnership

U.S. Soccer has extended its apparel partnership with Nike, a 10-year deal that is the largest—and longest—commercial partnership in the governing body’s history. Nike will continue to outfit the men’s and women’s national teams, plus the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth, futsal, paralympic and beach teams. The Oregon-based apparel giant (NYSE: NKE) will also help support the organization’s marketing, grassroots programs and its sustainability efforts. “Nike gets involved at every level,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in an interview. “Their ability to help us tell our story, and our athletes’ stories, is huge. And then to drive cultural relevancy off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Nike Pact Kicks Off a Decade of U.S. Soccer Growth Opportunities

Today’s guest columnist is Will Wilson, CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation. For the United States Soccer Federation, and supporters of the U.S. Men’s National Team, this week is undoubtedly highly anticipated. Our home FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mexico, an event that takes place just once every four years, and the build-up to Friday’s match in Cincinnati are the equivalent of a quadrennial homecoming for everyone who loves our team and all that our game has to offer. Ahead of tomorrow’s match, we are incredibly excited to officially announce we have renewed our partnership with Nike, continuing one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer Federation#U S Soccer Federation#Ap#Ussf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Brazil v Argentina match officials suspended for 'serious errors'

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) who officiated in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina have been suspended for "serious errors", the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL said. An incident in the goalless draw where Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi appeared to...
SOCCER
sportspromedia.com

Tom Brady, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alex Morgan join US$75m Alt funding round

Kevin Durant and Larry Fitzgerald previously invested in memorabilia company. Alt raised US$31m in series A funding round in March. Digital sports memorabilia trading platform Alt has raised US$75 million in a series B funding round, with several high profile athletes among its new investors. National Football League (NFL) icon...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Real Salt Lake Sale Latest, EPL’s $2 Billion U.S. Payday

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the sale of MLS club Real Salt Lake. A group that includes David Blitzer, co-owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, is nearing a deal for the team, which has been on the market for more than a year. If a deal is reached, Blitzer would be just the latest owner from another league to buy into MLS. In addition to his NBA and NHL assets, Blitzer has also invested in a handful...
MLS
Sportico

Paul Rabil Leaves Lacrosse Field to Take Helm as PLL President

After retiring from the field this fall at the close of the Premier Lacrosse League’s third season, co-founder Paul Rabil is moving into the PLL’s front office full time as president. Formerly the league’s chief marketing and strategy officer, Rabil will now work more closely alongside his fellow founder and brother Mike, chairman and CEO, in overseeing the PLL. Rabil, 35, will focus on his league’s on-field endeavors in a role that encompasses everything from scheduling to expansion plans and overall lacrosse product. He’ll also continue to lead the company’s media strategy and operations. “It’s bittersweet to no longer see Paul on-field,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy