Kansas City, MO

Union Station’s ‘Holiday Reflections’ experience back for 2021 season

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Tickets are now on sale for Union Station’s massive indoor, walk-thru “Holiday Reflections” experience returns for the 2021 season with new sights, sounds and animated selfie scenes in Kansas City.

This holiday-themed experience fills Union Station’s massive Grand Plaza. It features sky-reaching lights, dozens of decorated trees, forest friends and giant, floating mirrored ornaments, plus a bigger-than-ever Rudy’s Wonderland where kids can ride the historic Jones Store Train, a mini Holiday Express train.

Union Station beginning transformation for 2021 holiday season

It will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26. It will be closed infrequently for private events, so Union Station recommends checking its Facebook page before visiting unless you have already reserved tickets.

General admission tickets ( click here ) are $5 and free for children 12 months and younger and Union Station members.

According to the station, this is a date and time-specific ticketed experience with a limited number of guests admitted in each session and a priority focus on a comfortable and confident guest experience. As a result, guests may arrive up to 30 minutes before their timed ticket.

Holiday specials kick off Thanksgiving week on KSN and NBC

No food or drink is allowed in “Holiday Reflections,” but restrooms are located within the ticketed space.

“This one-of-a-kind family-friendly holiday adventure delivers all the heartwarming nostalgia for which Union Station is famous, plus spectacular new surprises,” Union Station said.

Union Station said it follows the Kansas City and Missouri mask mandate policies and will follow any mandates put in place over the coming holiday season.

“Holiday Reflections” was visited by more than 70,000 people in 2020, according to the station.

