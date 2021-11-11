These Were the Best Dressed, Hottest Men at the 2021 CMA Awards

Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock

Cleaned up cowboys! The men of country music brought the heat to the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. Because whether they decided to stay true to their roots with western flair or trade in their denim for designer duds, the dudes did not disappoint.

From the second they started arriving on the red carpet, which was rolled out at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, it became that this was going to be an event filled with fabulous fashion.

Because while there was certainly a fair share of traditional tuxedos, some stars decided to spice things up for the 55th annual event. From velvet sets and fancy footwear to the occasional necklace, ring or bracelet, there was no shortage of style.

From Jimmie Allen‘s hot pink suit and next-level jewels to Lionel Richie‘s classic black tuxedo, these singer’s have clearly upped the ante when it comes to their style. Maroon was clearly a popular hue among the men of country music, as Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Scotty McCreery all showed up in the shade.

To see all of these dapper dudes and more of the hottest hunks to hit the red carpet at the 2021 CMAs, keep scrolling!