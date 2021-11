JD Velilla, Sleep Experience and Technology, Serta Simmons Hospitality. Sleep. It’s one of the last unexplored frontiers. When you think about sleep in the context of what we know from a science perspective, we remain very early in the discovery process. Much of what we know has only emerged within the last 100 years or so and there’s a lot more to learn. More importantly, if you think about how we talk about sleep, or how we schedule sleep into our lives – how we treat it – there’s definitely a lot of room for growth.

