Sneaker News #44 – Kerwin Frost and adidas Put a Smile on your Foot

This Is the First Adidas and Xbox Collaboration Released in North America. While this is not the first time that Adidas has released collaboration shoes, this is the first time these particular pair of shoes will be released for the North American audience. James Monosmith, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, Xbox Consumer Products announced this morning on the Xbox website that these shoes are a collaboration with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Called The Xbox 360 Forum Mid, these particular sneakers are themed after the classic Xbox controller and console, with the original colors of white, silver, and green on the shoes. There are a lot of little details that show the love of the console, including the air vent type details on the sides of the shoe, the velcro strap that is a call back to the disc tray, and the Xbox logo that can be seen by others while walking.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO