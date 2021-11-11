CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Sneaker News #44 – Kerwin Frost and adidas Put a Smile on your Foot

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Sneaker News #44. This week, it’s Kerwin Frost’s charismatic take on the adidas Forum Hi that’s making headlines. If wearing a face on your feet isn’t for you though, then the atmos and adidas Forum collaboration might be more up your alley. There are also collaborations between Nike and...

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL
mobilesyrup.com

Wear the Xbox 360 on your feet with Xbox and Adidas’ new sneaker

Xbox and Adidas have unveiled the first of the companies’ 20th-anniversary sneaker collection. The shoe marks the very first Xbox-themed sneaker to release in North America. The Xbox 360 Forum Mid features a myriad of tributes and easter eggs designed to celebrate the history of the Xbox. The kicks include the Xbox 360’s signature white, silver, and green colour scheme. Eagle-eyed fans will also notice the 360 disk tray decal on the shoe’s strap and references to the console’s removable hard drive and air vents on the heel.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Sneaker Head Gamers Rejoice, Adidas And Xbox Have Your Hightop Kicks

Adidas and Microsoft are at it again in the footwear department, having collaborated on another pair of sneakers. Meet the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. Designed as a "love letter to one of the most iconic consoles in gaming history," these kicks aim to up your game in real life, and ranks as the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase. You can put them on your shoe rack next to Marty McFly's self-lacing Back to the Future shoes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Adidas made Xbox 360 sneakers you possibly can truly purchase

In October, Microsoft and Adidas partnered to rejoice the Xbox’s twentieth anniversary with the first-ever pair of official Xbox footwear. For followers of the corporate’s authentic 2001 console, the Discussion board Tech sneakers had been a deal with with their nostalgic inexperienced and black colorway. There was only one downside with the sneakers: you could not purchase them. Fortunately, that is not true of their newest collaboration, which will probably be in the stores within the US and Canada.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerwin Frost
inputmag.com

Kanye keeps making Adidas jealous, just won’t stop wearing Nike sneakers

Adidas allegiance be damned, Kanye West just can’t stop wearing Nike. Yeezy himself has now been spotted wearing the upcoming Comme des Garçons' Foamposite, marking the fourth time this year’s he’s been seen in public wearing goods from Adidas’ top rival. Just over a year ago, West used an interview...
CELEBRITIES
Game Informer Online

Xbox And Adidas Unveil Xbox 360 Sneakers You Can Actually Buy

In early October, Xbox and Adidas partnered up to create a cool sneaker commemorating the 20th anniversary of the console. The downside: the shoe wasn’t for sale and could only be won in a contest. Fortunately for gamers and sneakerheads, the two companies are at it again, creating another console-inspired sneaker that you can purchase the old-fashioned way.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers make gamer fashion slightly more mainstream

We’re living at a strange place in history, where companies that make video games are also teaming up with fashion brands to make clothing. Not just t-shirts with Mario on them, but fully-fitted custom sneakers, and high-end fashion pieces that cost massive amounts of cash. This week Microsoft announced their second set of special edition sneakers made with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Xbox video game console.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox and Adidas unveil 'console-inspired sneaker' for 20th anniversary

Xbox fans can sport their love of the console with a new pair of kicks created in collaboration with Adidas. Called the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, the $160 sneakers are launching in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary. They're the first Xbox-themed sneakers available for purchase, according to the companies. "Drawing...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoes#Sneaker News#Atmos#Adidas Forum#Woei#Reebok#Nyc#Asics Stripes#The Asics Japan S#Nike Free Terra Vista#Nike Air Max Bw
Pocket-lint.com

Second Xbox X Adidas sneaker announced: Xbox 360 Forum Mid

(Pocket-lint) - The partnership between Xbox and Adidas is continuing with a second pair of sneakers based on the gaming giant. The Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid are based on the eponymous console, with a number of visual nods and a few Easter eggs thrown in for good measure. They...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Xbox and Adidas Reveal Xbox-Themed Sneaker for North America

This Is the First Adidas and Xbox Collaboration Released in North America. While this is not the first time that Adidas has released collaboration shoes, this is the first time these particular pair of shoes will be released for the North American audience. James Monosmith, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, Xbox Consumer Products announced this morning on the Xbox website that these shoes are a collaboration with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Called The Xbox 360 Forum Mid, these particular sneakers are themed after the classic Xbox controller and console, with the original colors of white, silver, and green on the shoes. There are a lot of little details that show the love of the console, including the air vent type details on the sides of the shoe, the velcro strap that is a call back to the disc tray, and the Xbox logo that can be seen by others while walking.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Get your Wes Anderson on with Steve Zissou's awesome Adidas sneakers

Wes Anderson visual style is most likely the most recognizable in all of film, and that includes his immaculately dressed characters. Costume designer Milena Canonero can take credit for the consistently great fits, as she’s worked on every live-action Anderson film since 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. That...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Size? and adidas Originals Resurrect Steve Zissou's Iconic Sneakers

Size? and adidas Originals have continued their long-running exclusives series with the release of a famous sneaker from cinema history. Forming part of size?’s “The Lost Ones” releases, the new sneaker is a tribute to the footwear worn in Wes Anderson‘s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and sees the Trimm Star silhouette transformed into an almost like-for-like reproduction.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
inputmag.com

Hoka made the perfect recovery sneaker to wear after your runs

Hoka One One makes some of the most supportive running sneakers around, but it isn’t stopping there in its mission to protect your feet. The cult runners brand is following up its post-run Recovery Slides with a brand-new Recovery Shoe better suited for everyday wear. The casual slip-on, known as...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Grab Olivia Wilde’s Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers at Amazon Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to upgrade your sneaker game? If you’re going to invest in any type of shoe, the sneaker you wear not only for workouts but for everyday life is the one to consider. If you’re going to wear a pair of shoes that often, they need to be super comfortable for your feet, along with your knees and back. They need to look great too — and they need to last and last.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Adidas Celebrates LA's Football Clubs with Two Classic Sneakers

Has revealed two sneaker silhouettes for each of LA’s home soccer clubs, LAFC and LA Galaxy. For LAFC, adidas dresses the iconic Samba shoes in the same soft tones as the team’s home kit. Off-white leather uppers are accentuated by a nubuck mudguard, and soft linen materials cover the side stripes and heel tabs. LAFC team badges are displayed on the tongue tag and insole heel, and subtle gold accents can be found on the eyestay overlay and lateral Los Angeles text. A classic gum sole unit below completes the special-edition pairs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
anothermag.com

Your First Look at Grace Wales Bonner’s Latest Adidas Collaboration

Grace Wales Bonner has reunited with adidas Originals for a new Autumn/Winter 2021 capsule collection. The collaboration – which is the third of its kind – is set to be released on November 16, with an accompanying Tyler Mitchell-shot campaign being unveiled today. 11adidas Originals and Wales Bonner Autumn/Winter 2021.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

These IVY PARK x adidas Ultra Boosts Are Made For Your Peloton

Adidas has made unexpected partnerships their specialty. And in what is arguably one of their biggest surprises yet, the Three Stripes have introduced IVY PARK to Peloton, allowing the two to run wild with an entire capsule collection. At the helm of the bright neon sets is none other than...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy