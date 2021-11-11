CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne, OR

Injury crash closes U.S. Highway 97 north of Terrebonne

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MArq_0ct4lGaY00

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multiple-vehicle apparent serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 in both directions north of Terrebonne late Wednesday afternoon, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near milepost 115, two miles north of Terrebonne, at the intersection with Northwest Eby Avenue, about two miles north of Terrebonne, ODOT reported. They urged residents to use an alternate route, if possible, and TripCheck cameras showed traffic backups.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the highway will be closed between mileposts 113 and 115 "for an extended period of time," possibly to 11 p.m. He said motorists can detour around the crash via Lone Pine to Terrebonne or by going to Prineville and using Highway 126 to travel to Highway 97 at Redmond.

Another crash was reported around the same time on Highway 97 at Burgess Road, Wickiup Junction (milepost 165) about three miles north of La Pine, but was causing minimal delays less than an hour later.

Check ODOT’s TripCheck page at KTVZ.COM for updates.

The post Injury crash closes U.S. Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terrebonne, OR
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Prineville, OR
City
La Pine, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Traffic Accident#Odot#Tripcheck Cameras#Mileposts 113#115#Ktvz Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sunriver outlines proposed public safety building for needed police, fire department upgrades

The Sunriver police and fire departments say they are in serious need of upgraded facilities to keep up with the resort community's needs, as well Oregon safety and security protocols. So plans are taking shape for a combined Public Safety Building. The post Sunriver outlines proposed public safety building for needed police, fire department upgrades appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive sought in Gorge after exchange of gunfire on Hwy. 97 near Shaniko

Authorities asked the public Monday to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous’ man who faces attempted murder and other charges for shooting at a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday in an attempt to elude arrest on Highway 97 near Shaniko. The post ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive sought in Gorge after exchange of gunfire on Hwy. 97 near Shaniko appeared first on KTVZ.
SHANIKO, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents raid large Terrebonne psilocybin mushroom facility, Bend and Sisters homes

Veterans Day was no day off for Central Oregon drug agents who dismantled a large psilocybin mushroom operation in Terrebonne and also raided two related homes in southwest Bend and near Sisters, charging three people initially, with more arrests expected soon. The post C.O. drug agents raid large Terrebonne psilocybin mushroom facility, Bend and Sisters homes appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy