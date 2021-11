Gabby Barrett is the most nominated female at the CMA Awards next week – and she might have the most unexpected set of influences. Barrett, recently honored by CMT as one of its Artists of the Year, grew up singing in church. But Michael Jackson is the artist she listened to the most and still admires. She learned about Jackson’s music from her dad and said they listened to his albums so much that she’s not sure which songs were radio singles and which ones were album cuts.

