ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Griffin Rodgers Helps Us Understand Prediabetes

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEKwm_0ct4j9HS00

Many people are aware of what it means to have diabetes, but not a lot understand the stage before it called prediabetes. In all honesty, have you ever heard of the term before?

For the latest segment of “Healthy Ever After,” Erica welcomed Dr. Griffin Rodgers to the Get Up! church for a well-rounded conversation on what prediabetes is, how to manage or actually reverse it altogether and other vital information worth knowing to determine if you’re at risk.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, stopped by to confirm an alarming statistic that states more than 1 in 3 Americans are currently battling prediabetes, and surprisingly majority aren’t even aware. For emphasis, that’s 88 million people currently with a higher than normal blood sugar level but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 Diabetes. Rodgers confirms that while having prediabetes puts you at a 50% chance of developing diabetes within 5 to 10 years, there are a few ways to combat it head-on with small steps that can change your diagnosis for the better.

Hear some helpful tips on understanding and overcoming prediabetes from Dr. Griffin Rodgers below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Griffin Rodgers Helps Us Understand Prediabetes was originally published on getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Dealing with Prediabetes: Don’t Sugarcoat It!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – November is diabetes awareness month, but how much do you know about this disease? Are you at risk? Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal. It’s the stage before full-fledged diabetes develops. 88 million American adults have prediabetes, but more than 84 percent don’t even know they have it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Americans
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
ohmymag.co.uk

Booster jab: Bizarre side effect on the rise amid colder weather

With health experts urging all those most at risk to get their booster jab as soon as possible, more people have come forward reporting having experienced 'COVID toes' after getting their shot. COVID toes from booster jab. The most common side effects associated with the COVID vaccine are headaches, tiredness...
WEATHER
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy