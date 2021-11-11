CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats Move to Censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Anime Video

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of House Democrats said Wednesday they plan to introduce a motion censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting an edited,...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Jackie Speier
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Anime Series#Gop#House#Republican#Japanese#Nbc News
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy reportedly got into 'heated' exchange at testy House GOP meeting

The House Republican caucus reportedly held a tense meeting Tuesday morning in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got into a verbal dust-up with Texas Rep. Chip Roy. Among other things, House Republicans are quarreling over the behavior of certain far-right members. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona recently tweeted, then deleted, an anime video that depicts him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexanda Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared the phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Other House Republicans have called for action to be taken against those who backed the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The GOP’s bad defense of Paul Gosar

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on whether to make Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) the first member of Congress to be formally censured since 2010 — and only the second since 1983 — after his Twitter account posted an altered anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished. Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

Censured.

A violent video posted to social media landed Rep. Gosar in the hot seat. And what's up with the price of gas? It's Wednesday's news.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Rep. Paul Gosar Censured After Posting Cartoon Appearing To Show Killing Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media. The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then heading for President Joe Biden wielding two swords. Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable. “As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said. Gosar described the video as a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” adding that he did not suggest any harm. The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee. He is now the first member of Congress to be simultaneously censured and stripped of his committees posts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
mediaite.com

House GOP Closed-Door Meeting Reportedly Gets Tense Over Gosar Anime Meme and Whether to Punish Republicans Over Infrastructure Votes

House Republicans got into some tense discussions Tuesday over Paul Gosar’s bonkers anime video and whether to punish the 13 members who backed the infrastructure bill. There’s been a lot of intra-Republican fighting over the congressmembers who voted with the Democratic majority to pass the bipartisan package that received support from senators like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy