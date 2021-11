Many visitors to Sydney opt to stay close to the CBD (Central Business District) or in the east, around Bondi Beach, which is particularly popular with tourists. But for something different – and arguably, much fancier – consider Mosman, on the North Shore. This wealthy suburb is home to the famed Taronga Zoo, and is ringed by numerous beaches and coastal green spaces. It has its own selection of hip cafes, bars and restaurants, and when you want to explore further afield, it’s a quick ferry ride across Sydney Harbour to the city. Here are some of the best places to stay in the area – all bookable on Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO