Early Tuesday morning in Asia, at 00:30 GMT, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting held during November. The RBA’s November month monetary policy meeting surprised markets with no changes to the official cash rate (OCR), leaving it at a record low of 0.10%. The board decided to discontinue the target of 10 basis points (bps) for the April 2024 Australian government bond while also extending the bond purchase at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid-February 2022.

