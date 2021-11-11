Saugus girls volleyball sweeps Fallbrook

The volleyball team defeated the Ravenna Bulldogs last night in straight sets 25-12, 25-5 and 25-11. Although the match started out a little slow, the Eagles finally settled in and took control of the match with some great passing and defense. Lexie Bowers had the hot hand and finished the night with 9 kills, while Taryn Preston finished with 5 and Emmalyn and Madelyn Geers each finished with 4 kills. Kaila Krueger spread the ball around well and finished the night with 21 assists. The Eagles had some strong serving runs throughout the match. Lexie served up 2 aces, Kaden Perkins and Kaila each had 1 ace. Defensively they played hard as a team and covered the floor well. Kaila had 12 digs and teammates Lexie and Kaden each had 11 and 10 respectively. Madelyn had 3 blocks and Taryn had 2 blocks. Great job Lady Eagles.

RAVENNA, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO