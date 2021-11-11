ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Saugus girls volleyball sweeps Fallbrook

By Victor Corral Martinez
signalscv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaugus girls volleyball swept the Fallbrook warriors in the CIF Division 3 State Girls playoff matchup Tuesday, winning all three sets and advancing to face the El Camino Real Royals on Thursday. In the three sets, the Centurions compiled 38 kills, 88 attacks, 11 aces, 34 assists and 61...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

SANTA CLARITA, CA
RAVENNA, MI
VOLLEYBALL
CUMBERLAND, MD
CLOQUET, MN
DEXTER, MI
LITTLESTOWN, PA
SPORTS
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WEST CHESTER, PA
MINNESOTA STATE
WALTHAM, MA
VOLLEYBALL
TANEY COUNTY, MO

