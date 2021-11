The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren may be even more precious than previously thought.A new study that examined brain function in grandmothers found that they may be more connected to their grandchildren than to their own children, as they feel greater “emotional empathy” for the younger generation.Researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, recruited 50 women with at least one biological grandchild aged between three and 12 to take part in the study.They used functional magnetic resonance imaging to observe brain activity when grandmothers looked at photos of their grandchild, the child’s parents and images of an unrelated...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO