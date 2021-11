BELTON — People dressed in shades of red, white and blue filled the Belton Senior Activity Center Wednesday as 37 local veterans were honored for their service. “Many years ago, I realized there was no event going on in Belton for veterans,” Belton Area Citizens for Seniors Board President Jay Taggart said. “We do it the day before Veterans Day for two reasons — one is because there’s so much going on Veterans Day and also, we’re closed on Veterans Day.”

BELTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO