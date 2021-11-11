Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Is Derek King the Right Fit at the Right Time?

The last four days have been such a whirlwind for Derek King since he was named Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, he just got home Monday night. “I went home last night to see my family because they were out,” King said before Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center. “My wife had the two boys, my twins were at a hockey tournament, so when all of this went down, there was nobody at the house. Just the dog-sitter was going over to watch the dogs, so I hadn’t seen them since.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO