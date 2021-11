Steam Deck has been delayed until February, Valve has confirmed. The reason for the delay is down to supply chain issues which means there has been a global shortage of a number of components. Valve has stated it will be readjusting reservation dates due to the shipping delay. Of course, Valve will do everything it can to get the Steam Deck shipped in February, but that will be dependant on the global situation. If you have reserved one your place in line will not change, and you can check your order availability timeline on the Steam Deck store page You can check out the statement from Valve below.

