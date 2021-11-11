CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin may delay Biden social legislation until 2022 on inflation worries -Axios

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin may delay President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation until next year over inflation worries, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy.

The House of Representatives passed a separate $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.

Biden has spent the last few months promoting the merits of both pieces of legislation.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the House intends to pass the "Build Back Better" legislation the week of Nov. 15.

Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, which coincides with government data that showed prices rose 6.2 percent in October compared with a year ago, the largest annual increase in about 30 years.

Dane Daniels
7d ago

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed is a ten year program. It would be prudent to wait a few years to see what the impact is before passing more trillion dollar social spending bill.

Reply(67)
139
SurfsUp
6d ago

It should never pass and will definitely make the inflation even worse when we are all excessively taxed and there is less disposable income to spend just to support other people's children as well as illegals that democrats now wants us to permanently support on social benefits. You know the scope, size and cost will just keep increasing. This bill only covers the first 3 years, then they will keep coming back for trillions more. Better to not establish it.

Reply(17)
85
Liberal wrecker
6d ago

Democrats doing what's best!! Spend, spend, spend...print, print, print...cut deals for family businesses and blame those that love Capitolism....

Reply(49)
91
