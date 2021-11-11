ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Drunk driver smashes traffic light, hits car in San Mateo

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
A San Mateo drunk driver caused two traffic collisions Tuesday night, one of which was a hit and run .

San Mateo police responded to S. Norfolk St. and 3rd Ave. after receiving reports of a crash that damaged a traffic light. When the officers arrived, the suspect vehicle had already fled the scene.

While investigating the collision, the department received a second call reporting a hit and run near Newbridge Ave. and South Bayshore Blvd. authorities said . Officers quickly located the suspect and determined that they were under the influence of alcohol.

An alleged drunk rampage in San Mateo resulted in two car accidents Tuesday night, one of which was a hit and run. Photo credit San Mateo Police Department

After conducting a further investigation, they found that the suspect of the hit and run was also responsible for the smashed traffic light.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

An alleged drunk rampage in San Mateo resulted in two car accidents Tuesday night, one of which was a hit and run. Photo credit San Mateo Police Department

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or the hit and run victim.

