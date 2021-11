TAMPA — A woman who shot and injured her 14-year-old son did so inadvertently while defending herself against an attack Sunday afternoon, Tampa police say. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the mother, who was not identified by police, and 26-year-old Darris Washington at a home on the 8500 block of Alaska Street. Police did not describe Washington’s relationship to the mother.

