Chicago Public Schools took Friday off to give families time to get COVID-19 shots on what the mayor is calling “vaccine awareness day.”. CPS is planning more than 100 vaccination events throughout November and December, Martinez said Tuesday. But the district will not be canceling a second day of classes in two weeks to allow kids to get a second dose. Martinez instead said CPS will work with families to make its mobile, school-based and regional clinics open and available so students can get that second vaccine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO