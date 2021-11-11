The 9 Best Holiday Manicure Ideas That Are Actually Chic — And Not Cheesy

What is often “new” in fashion is often not actually as new as you’re led to believe. Eras passed can inspire what’s in stores right now. But, as consumers increasingly turn to the secondhand market — whether it be for it bags or engagement rings — more of the past is being celebrated all at once. This intersection between style and history is especially celebrated when examining the iconic jewelry trends through the decades that are back again. “All types of jewelry are available today, from antiquity to medieval and Renaissance periods through the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries right up to contemporary times,” 1stDibs Director of Fine Art and Editorial Director Anthony Freund tells TZR. “There are not a lot of other collecting categories to match that impressive time span and breadth.”

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO