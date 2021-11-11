ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfluger Fights Biden’s Authoritarian COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Cover picture for the articleI recently rebuked the Biden Administration’s authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandate:. No worker should be forced to lose their job if they choose to make a different medical decision...

Nancy Rogers
6d ago

we the people should Not be Forced to do something we Do Not want to do.....They said they were Not going to Manotary people for vaxx or the mask.we the people have rights!!!!!!

Reply(4)
22
Jack Hook
6d ago

there is no mandate show us where Biden ever sign a executive order to make it a mandate.facts they been using just scare tactics and their mainstream media puppets to push their propaganda.try asking democrats why they didn't want Biden to sign one either.facts

Reply
13
Laurie Robertson
6d ago

No lawyers, judges or courts have halted CMS !!! CMS governs Medicare and Medicaid. CMS is continuing with the mandate, the forcing of drugs for a large majority of health care workers. Many will and have walked away . These mandates will collapse the health care system!!HELP!!

Reply
13
