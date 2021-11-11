Pfluger Fights Biden’s Authoritarian COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The battle over President Biden’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers is in full swing, with a federal court halting it over the weekend. And ever since the policy was announced, its Republican opponents have argued not just that it went too far, but that it was hypocritical. Biden as a candidate and president-elect said broadly that he wouldn’t mandate vaccines, and his White House later said there wouldn’t be a nationwide mandate, the critics note.

