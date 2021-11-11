Enter Tracklib's Beat Battle Contest with Pete Rock

The Hollywood Bowl closed out its 2021 season with two nights of Tame Impala (11/2 and 11/3). Tame Impala is actually one person Australian artist Kevin Parker with a touring band. Tame Impala’s debut album was released in 2010 and went platinum in Australia. It was Tame Impala’s third album Currents that was a breakthrough album in the U.S. going platinum and hitting number four on the charts and in Australia and New Zealand number one. Tame Impala’s latest album was released in February 2020 The Slow Rush went to number three in the U.S. and number one in Australia. Tame Impala has 10 charting singles in the U.S. Outside of Tame Impala, Parker as a producer has worked with the Flaming Lips, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mark Ronson, and Travis Scott.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO