Enter Tracklib's Beat Battle Contest with Pete Rock

Cover picture for the articlePete Rock's work is nothing short of legendary. From working with CL Smooth as a powerhouse duo (with "They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)" as a timeless hip-hop classic) to producing for Nas, Public Enemy,...

HipHopDX.com

Pete Rock & Tracklib Put Aspiring Producers To The Test With Sampling Competition

Pete Rock is one of the most revered producers in Hip Hop history. As one-half of the early ’90s rap duo Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth, the Mount Vernon, New York native crafted the timeless “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” before solidifying his pedigree with classic cuts for Nas (“The World Is Yours”), Public Enemy (“Shut ‘Em Down Remix”), Run-DMC (“Down With the King”) and many more.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

Enter The HEAVIEST RIFF IN THE UNIVERSE Contest!

A riff may not be a song – but you CAN make a whole song starting from a single riff. I’m gonna show you how – but I need a riff. ONE riff. I need the HEAVIEST RIFF IN THE UNIVERSE. And one of you is going to write it for me, and the person whose riff I pick is gonna win a sick prize pack from Toontrack!
MUSIC
NME

Watch Nandi Bushell enter a drum battle with Queen’s Roger Taylor

Nandi Bushell has racked up another high-profile collaboration – watch her drum battle with Queen‘s Roger Taylor below. The 11-year old musician – who has previously performed with the likes of Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, and has covered songs by Nirvana, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Muse – linked up with Taylor in a new video on her YouTube channel.
MUSIC
Variety

DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ to Host R&B/Hip-Hop Legends of ’70s, ’80s in BET ‘Soul Train’ Special

DJ Cassidy, the host with the most classic R&B and hip-hop stars in his contacts book, will return to BET Thanksgiving weekend with another in his series of “Pass the Mic” specials, this time devoted to the dance-based music of the late 1970s and ’80s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition 2021” will immediately follow “The Soul Train Music Awards,” which airs on BET Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the fourth in a series of after-party specials Cassidy has done for the network, the first having been after last year’s “Soul Train Awards,” with “Pass the...
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Method Man Dropped His Debut Album ‘Tical’ 27 Years Ago

On this day in Hip-Hop history, Method Man released his debut solo LP Tical. Sticking to RZA’s plan on industry domination, Method was the first to roll out his solo LP after the ridiculous success group debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). In the early years of the Wu, Method Man had grown become the public face of the group. His larger than life persona and a multitude of styles won over the hearts and ears of fans after the groups first single “Protect Ya Neck” had “Method Man” on it’s B-side.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

CLIP Signs to In Real Life

NYC-based rapper CLIP has announced her signing to In Real Life (Liv.e, Meth Math, Luna Li) with her effortlessly confident new single "Calvin K" - channeling the mellow & unapologetic delivery of peers like Hook and 454. Listen HERE + watch the video directed by Moshpxt (Eartheater, YEAT, ZelooperZ, A$AP...
BEAUTY & FASHION
musicconnection.com

Songwriting's Commercial "Reality"

Being a songwriter today should be easier than it has ever been in the past. You have easier access to affordable instruments, software, samples, DAWS (digital audio work stations), networking, workshops, and even educational programs including degrees specifically designed for a career in commercial songwriting. With developing your commercial songwriting craft, you can be better equipped as an artist and/or a producer. It is absolutely true to say if you can write the hit song, you can write your own ticket to any place in this business.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Tame Impala at the Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl closed out its 2021 season with two nights of Tame Impala (11/2 and 11/3). Tame Impala is actually one person Australian artist Kevin Parker with a touring band. Tame Impala’s debut album was released in 2010 and went platinum in Australia. It was Tame Impala’s third album Currents that was a breakthrough album in the U.S. going platinum and hitting number four on the charts and in Australia and New Zealand number one. Tame Impala’s latest album was released in February 2020 The Slow Rush went to number three in the U.S. and number one in Australia. Tame Impala has 10 charting singles in the U.S. Outside of Tame Impala, Parker as a producer has worked with the Flaming Lips, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mark Ronson, and Travis Scott.
MUSIC
Spectator

Let’s rock and roll

The late 60s going into the 70s offered a lot of new music. The summer of love and the generation defining artists like Jimmy Hendrix and Richie Havens that played music at the iconic Woodstock festival are just one example. Then of course there’s The Beatles and The Rolling Stones....
MUSIC
