Aerospace & Defense

International Space Station dodges Chinese satellite debris

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Space Station has performed an evasive maneuver to dodge a piece of space junk that was expected to pass within just 600 meters of the craft, NASA and Roscosmos said. "In order to avoid the space debris, the specialists of [mission control] performed a calculation to correct...

www.lasvegasherald.com

AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Space Junk#Other Space#Chinese#Iss#Russian
klbjfm.com

The RUSSIANS Blew Up What in Outer Space?

The RUSSIANS Blew Up What in Outer Space? Talk about life imitating art!?! Remember the film, ‘Gravity’? I do. The premise was the Russians blew up one of their spy satellites and it resulted in many more satellites being destroyed. The shrapnel then ended up destroying a space shuttle and Sandra Bullock and George Clooney had to try and survive.
sanantoniopost.com

Russia responds to US concerns about 'anti-satellite missile test'

Debris that passed close to the International Space Station is no longer a threat to the inhabited satellite, Russia's Space Agency Roscosmos said on Monday, hours after the US claimed it was caused by a Russian missile test. The statement comes after US State Department spokesman Ned Price denounced Russia...
MILITARY
Freethink

Russian satellite strike creates huge cloud of space debris

A Russian anti-satellite weapons test shattered a decommissioned Soviet satellite into more than 1,500 pieces — creating a dangerous cloud of space debris that forced the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to seek shelter in transport capsules. The details: On November 15, Russia used a missile to destroy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Musk says first orbital flight for Moon rocket in early 2022

Elon Musk said Wednesday that the Starship developed by his company SpaceX and selected by NASA for the Americans' return to the Moon would attempt its first orbital flight early next year. "We'll do a bunch of tests in December and hopefully launch in January," Musk said in a talk for the National Academies Space Studies Board. "There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch," he said. "So I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but I think we will make a lot of progress." Starship has already made several sub-orbital flights. After multiple tests that ended in impressive explosions, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing the spacecraft, which is designed to be reusable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX8 News

Russia conducts weapons test that creates 1,500 pieces of space junk; denies endangering ISS

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth. The stakes were made clear Monday when Russia launched a missile from Earth and blasted to pieces one of its satellites in a show of force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' space missile test

The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action. Washington wasn't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials. The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons. "The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
MILITARY

