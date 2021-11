Heading this week’s crop of matchups, the AFC West looks nothing like we thought it would. The Kansas City Chiefs were the consensus pick to win the division, but they are tied for last, with a losing record. Nobody thought the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders would be bad, but they also didn’t expect the two squads to be tied for first, but here we are. Let’s take a look at where each team in the division stands heading into Week 9.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO