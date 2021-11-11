ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robots In Disguise: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Delayed Almost a Year

 7 days ago

In a bit of late evening news, it looks like the upcoming seventh Transformers movie is getting quite the delay. The film which just finished filming will not meet its initial release date but will now be pushed to the following year.

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming "Transformers" and "Star Trek" films have been delayed. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023. The still-untitled "Star Trek" movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for "Transformers."
Amazon Prime Originals: The Manor (2021) - Reviewed

‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Pushed A Year; New ‘Star Trek’ Movie To Beam Up Over Christmas 2023

'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Pushed A Year; New 'Star Trek' Movie To Beam Up Over Christmas 2023

This just in from Paramount: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will no longer be opening on June 24, 2022 rather June 9, 2023. And the new Star Trek movie they've been in development on won't launch on June 9, 2023 rather Dec. 22, 2023. The pic is in development with Matt Shakman attached to direct, as we first told you. Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Valez, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime and Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. Skydance is co-financing the Hasbro Entertainment feature. The pic leaves behind a weekend where Sony has the Reese Witherspoon drama production Where the Crawdads Sing and heads to a date where it will be up against an untitled Universal event film. Beasts is currently in production. Star Trek moves to a Christmas period where Warner Bros. has their feature adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple and Universal an untitled event musical film (Wicked perhaps?). Disney still has Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Rogue Squadron on that date. Despite the director not moving forward with the film in 2022; the Mouse House hasn't changed the pic's release date yet.
New Live-Action Movie ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Pushed All the Way to 2023

The movie Transformers: Increase of the Beasts is due June 2023

