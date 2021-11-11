ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray To See Increased Role When He Returns

By Fernando Ramirez
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 7 days ago

The Chargers defense has been without linebacker Kenneth Murray for five games due to injury. He was on IR for weeks, but the team designated him to return last week, which he practiced.

He is close to returning to play in a game. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said the second-year linebacker will practice all week, and they will see if they activate him on Saturday before the game against Minnesota.

As of right now, the Chargers have two starting linebackers in Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White. He likes the way they are both playing.

"Those guys play really well together," Staley explained. "I think is a tandem, sometimes who your buddy is that that type of chemistry really matters too cause I think their play styles and their personalities feed off one another."

Both linebackers are quick and can read screens quickly. White is having a great season overall, while Tranquill has improved in many areas, but the noticeable one is his blitzing. He knows when to it and finds a great hole to run through.

Where does that leave Murray?

"So, he's definitely going to be playing inside linebacker for us, but I think we can get him on the edge at times and then get them in some hybrid roles in known pass-rush situations," Staley said.

Staley had teased this last week when he was asked, and now it was more definitive. He believes that the young linebacker is at the point in his career where he can play multiple positions and help the defense.

"We're going to need him for us to be the type of defensive we're capable of being," Staley explained. "So, I see all three of those guys being starters for us and being in leading roles for us the second half the season."

This could be a result of many different things. One is obviously that Murray is athletically gifted that Staley feels like he could succeed in numerous roles. Two the Chargers defensive staff likes the way Tranquill and White are playing. Three, they might not be happy with the lack of pass-rushing opposite Joey Bosa.

Uchenna Nwosu and Kyler Fackrell have been rotating on the opposite side but have only managed three combined sacks. They haven't consistently had pressure on the quarterback, which could be one of the reasons Bosa faces heavier amounts of attention.

This could help the pass rush.

"He can play a lot of different places, and he can do a lot of different jobs for you," Staley said.

Staley was asked if this was a move that he had considered since being hired. He said yes, but they wanted to give Murray time before they did it.

"That's part of the beauty of coaching is figuring it out for your players, and sometimes it takes some time you don't we're just we're always after it," Staley said.

The Chargers head coach says that Murray reminds him of Patriots linebacker Don't'a Hightower. He has been able to wear numerous hats for the Patriots defense and excelled at all of them.

Murray has had a rollercoaster start to his career. He has had some good plays and some not-so-good plays. He is still young, and he is adapting to the NFL.

The former Sooners linebacker did practice with both the edge rushers and the linebackers during the portion open to the media on Wednesday afternoon. He was getting pointers from outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers after drills.

This could help Murray because Staley is trying to put him in the best position to succeed. It could help him in the long run.

Murray has been nursing an ankle injury he suffered in practice the Saturday before the Chargers faced the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If he does play on Sunday, it will be his first game back since week three.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: WR Keenan Allen (knee), FS Nasir Adderley (ankle), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quad), CB Ryan Smith (knee). Limited: S Alohi Gilman (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). Full: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), TE Stephen Anderson (ankle).

Comments / 0

Related
ChargerReport

Chargers Offense Anything but Electric Against Patriots

The scoreboard read 27-24 New England Patriots (4-4) as the victors and standing tall over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). It also means that the Chargers haven't beat Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since 2008, but it is deeper than that. For weeks, the problem that was consistently pointed at...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Offense Falls Flat in Loss to the Minnesota Vikings

It seemed like the offensive mistakes were over with after the Chargers close victory in Philadelphia last week. There were nine offensive players that caught the ball while quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't sacked once. That was a different story on Sunday in a 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
chargers

Three Takeaways: How Did Kenneth Murray Jr. Feel in His New Role in His First Game Back?

Below are three takeaways from Monday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Corey Linsley. One of the plans Brandon Staley had when taking the new job as head coach of the Chargers was to develop second year linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. into a hybrid-style linebacker. At six-foot-two, 241 pounds, Staley saw Murray as the ideal player to play both inside linebacker and edge rusher in order to tap into the versatility and athleticism that Murray has used going back to his college days at Oklahoma.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Update on Joey Bosa and Other COVID Listed Players

The Chargers placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that Tillery did test positive for COVID, and with Bosa, it was a "close contact." "He's tested negative," Staley said. "But he's going...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyler Fackrell
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Concussion#American Football#Ir
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
53
Followers
189
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy