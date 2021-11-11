Chargers LB Kenneth Murray To See Increased Role When He Returns

The Chargers defense has been without linebacker Kenneth Murray for five games due to injury. He was on IR for weeks, but the team designated him to return last week, which he practiced.

He is close to returning to play in a game. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said the second-year linebacker will practice all week, and they will see if they activate him on Saturday before the game against Minnesota.

As of right now, the Chargers have two starting linebackers in Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White. He likes the way they are both playing.

"Those guys play really well together," Staley explained. "I think is a tandem, sometimes who your buddy is that that type of chemistry really matters too cause I think their play styles and their personalities feed off one another."

Both linebackers are quick and can read screens quickly. White is having a great season overall, while Tranquill has improved in many areas, but the noticeable one is his blitzing. He knows when to it and finds a great hole to run through.

Where does that leave Murray?

"So, he's definitely going to be playing inside linebacker for us, but I think we can get him on the edge at times and then get them in some hybrid roles in known pass-rush situations," Staley said.

Staley had teased this last week when he was asked, and now it was more definitive. He believes that the young linebacker is at the point in his career where he can play multiple positions and help the defense.

"We're going to need him for us to be the type of defensive we're capable of being," Staley explained. "So, I see all three of those guys being starters for us and being in leading roles for us the second half the season."

This could be a result of many different things. One is obviously that Murray is athletically gifted that Staley feels like he could succeed in numerous roles. Two the Chargers defensive staff likes the way Tranquill and White are playing. Three, they might not be happy with the lack of pass-rushing opposite Joey Bosa.

Uchenna Nwosu and Kyler Fackrell have been rotating on the opposite side but have only managed three combined sacks. They haven't consistently had pressure on the quarterback, which could be one of the reasons Bosa faces heavier amounts of attention.

This could help the pass rush.

"He can play a lot of different places, and he can do a lot of different jobs for you," Staley said.

Staley was asked if this was a move that he had considered since being hired. He said yes, but they wanted to give Murray time before they did it.

"That's part of the beauty of coaching is figuring it out for your players, and sometimes it takes some time you don't we're just we're always after it," Staley said.

The Chargers head coach says that Murray reminds him of Patriots linebacker Don't'a Hightower. He has been able to wear numerous hats for the Patriots defense and excelled at all of them.

Murray has had a rollercoaster start to his career. He has had some good plays and some not-so-good plays. He is still young, and he is adapting to the NFL.

The former Sooners linebacker did practice with both the edge rushers and the linebackers during the portion open to the media on Wednesday afternoon. He was getting pointers from outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers after drills.

This could help Murray because Staley is trying to put him in the best position to succeed. It could help him in the long run.

Murray has been nursing an ankle injury he suffered in practice the Saturday before the Chargers faced the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If he does play on Sunday, it will be his first game back since week three.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: WR Keenan Allen (knee), FS Nasir Adderley (ankle), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quad), CB Ryan Smith (knee). Limited: S Alohi Gilman (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). Full: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), TE Stephen Anderson (ankle).