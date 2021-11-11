ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Blockbuster Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again starting to fall down the standings. After a strong start to the NBA season in which they were 3-1, Minnesota has since lost five straight and sunk like a rock in the standings. What makes matters worse is that the Timberwolves have gotten...

fox9.com

Minnesota Timberwolves unveil 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday unveiled their 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms, and long-time fans will be happy to see that trees are back and prominently featured. The Timberwolves’ City Edition uniforms blend a variety of looks from different eras in the franchise – The Expansion, when the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Karl-Anthony Towns Is Unhappy With Minnesota Timberwolves’ Recent Form: “If I Know One Thing About Slides Here In Minnesota, It Could Go From Three To 18 To 19, 20 Really Quick”

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a great start. They won three out of their first four games. This led to many fans getting their hopes up from the team and this might be their year to make a deep playoff run. But since that phenomenal start, the Timberwolves have failed to build on it.
NBA
minnesotasportsfan.com

If Wolves Trade Karl Towns, They Should (Again) Target Ben Simmons

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been the subject of some early season NBA trade rumors over the last week. The Wolves started the year 4-1 and played with a tenacity we hadn’t seen since Jimmy Butler was hanging around town. But since, his team’s play has fallen off a cliff and the losses, now sitting at 5-straight, have piled in.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Trade Sends Spurs’ Thaddeus Young to Timberwolves

Missing the playoffs for back-to-back NBA seasons now, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to change their recent misfortunes, but they are also a team that is rebuilding this NBA season. Beginning the year 4-7, the Spurs are not terrible, but they are a team that will definitely be looking to make some moves, including figuring out the future of Thaddeus Young.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Karl-Anthony Towns Smacked A Grizzlies Fan In The Arm For Mocking Him

NBA players have to deal with fans heckling them on a constant basis. Heckling has become a consistent part of the NBA over the years, and has caused moments of controversy. After difficult games, sometimes players choose to respond to fans who are consistently mocking them. That is exactly what...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns clears the air on #FreeKat ‘like’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns addressed the “like” on a #FreeKat tweet that came from his Twitter account. According to Dane Moore, Towns was just as confused as the rest of Timberwolves Twitter when he saw that his account had “liked” the tweet. The Timberwolves star’s confusion began Thursday morning...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Karl-Anthony Towns After The Wolves Beat The Lakers And Snapped Their Losing Streak: "Food's Gonna Taste Good For The First Time In A Long Time."

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the most surprising teams early in the season, winning three of their first four games. However, things turned ugly quickly as they lost their next six matches. Fortunately, they snapped their six-game skid last night against an unstable Los Angeles Lakers team, and Karl-Anthony...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Involves Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors have looked surprisingly good to begin the 2021-22 NBA season given that Kyle Lowry is now in Miami and Pascal Siakam just returned to the lineup after offseason shoulder surgery, but at the same time, they have underutilized Chris Boucher in their frontcourt to begin the season.
NBA
