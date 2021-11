SpaceX has tested all six engines on its Starship S20, the spacecraft that will soon set off on its first ever orbital test.It is the first time that a prototype Starship has fired all six of its engines, and in theory means that it would be ready to fly into orbit and back down again – as SpaceX soon hopes to do.The “static fire” test saw S20 fire all of those engines while staying on the ground.Starship is SpaceX’s big hope for travelling deeper into space, built with a view to one day travelling to Mars and elsewhere in the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO