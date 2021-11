Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night. The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals. She wore Jimmy Choo’s Josefine sandal and carried the brand’s Eclipse clutch. At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa....

