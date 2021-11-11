ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Skyrim' director roasted by his son's Father's Day card asking for 'Elder Scrolls 6'

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 7 days ago
Todd Howard, the director of Skyrim, revealed that his son asked for Elder Scrolls 6 in a Father’s Day card this year.

Over on Reddit, Howard did an ask me anything post about Bethesda Game Studios. Of course, Elder Scrolls 6 was the first thing on everyone’s mind, so naturally, a user asked for a status update on the much-desired follow-up to Skyrim. Howard didn’t share any details on the game, but he did talk about when his son roasted him over it.

“We know it’s a long wait, we’re with you,” Howard said on Reddit. “For Father’s Day this year my son gave me a card that said, ‘You’re an amazing Dad, but where’s [Elder Scrolls 6]?”

They say Howard may never recover from this mauling. Goodness, gracious, where are the ice packs at?!

Howard went on to reveal some other neat tidbits about Bethesda’s past and current projects. Like how if the company had not acquired the rights to Fallout, the development team would make an original post-apocalyptic series called Apocalypse Road.

Much like Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda’s Fallout 5 is many years away too. Maybe Howard’s son will ask about it during Father’s Day next year.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

