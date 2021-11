Within the sound of silence" I waited. For hours it seemed. For hours it was, but not too many. The day had passed. Equities performed in what appeared to be positive fashion for most of the session. Even if six of the 11 S&P sector select SPDR ETFs closed lower than where they started. Even if the Dow Industrials gave up 158 points (-0.44%), weighed down by the wonderful world of Disney DIS.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO