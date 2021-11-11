ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Morello Reveals What He Thinks Might Be The 'Best Album Ever'

thewoodyshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article's been a part of some of the most iconic rock albums of the late 21st century, but you've got to go back decades to find the music that he considers the best of the best. On November 8, Led Zeppelin's fourth album,...

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Tom Morello & Grandson To Perform On ‘The Tonight Show’ Next Week

Rage Against The Machine guitarist will be the musical guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ next Tuesday, November 16th. Morello will be joined by grandson to perform their collaborative track “Hold The Line” together. That song is featured upon Morello‘s latest guest-filled album, “The Atlas Underground Fire“.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Tom Morello Got Lost Looking for Bon Scott’s Grave

Recalled how a late-night adventure in Australia led to his cover of AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The track appears on his latest album, The Atlas Underground Fire, seven years after the trio gathered to perform it live at a Springsteen concert. It can be heard below.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Tom Morello And His Son Roman Jam Together On TikTok

's one of the best guitarists alive, but if you ask him he'd say his son Roman is even better. After the 10-year-old "convinced [him] to join TikTok," the Rage Against the Machine axeman shared a clip of the two jamming together with the caption "Here is a TikTok of a great guitar player and also Tom Morello."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morello
MusicRadar.com

Tom Morello reveals how he got Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to sing on his Highway To Hell cover

“I knock on Bruce’s door and I say, ‘We are in Australia, the land where AC/DC is king. What if we open the show with Highway To Hell with Eddie Vedder?’”. It is a movable feast, welcoming a diverse array of guests, such as Bring Me The Horizon, Damian Marley, Sama' Abdulhadi, and electronic artists such as Knife Party. We would expect nothing less.
MUSIC
Revolver

Tom Morello Announces Star-Studded New Solo Album, Debuts 3 New Songs

Shop for Tom Morello music and merch — as well as Rage Against the Machine vinyl — over at our shop. has been a busy guy this year. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist already released a whole solo album earlier this year called The Atlas Underground Fire, which boasted a dozen guests from all over the musical map — from Bruce Springsteen and dubstep producer Protohype to Bring Me the Horizon. Today (November 17th), he's announced that he'll have a whole other record out by the end of 2021.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Led Zeppelin#Tiktok
Birmingham Star

The Kid Laroi reveals he's going on a hiatus to focus on debut album

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Australian music sensation, The Kid Laroi, who shot to fame with his chart-topping single 'Stay' in collaboration with Justin Bieber, recently announced that he is going on a hiatus to focus on his debut album. The 18-year-old pop-rap artist took to his Instagram to spill...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Tom Morello announces star-studded new album The Atlas Underground Flood, featuring Kirk Hammett, Alex Lifeson, Ben Harper and Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tom Morello has announced the release of a new collaborations album, Atlas Underground Flood, which will feature Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, Ben Harper, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Jim James. Due to arrive December 3, the new record is billed as the sister project to The Atlas Underground Fire, which was...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

K.Flay Gets “Demented, Unhinged, Insane” On Tom Morello Collab, Out Now

Today, modern music’s alternative mad scientist K.Flay drops “TGIF”, a spinning carousel of a rock song which critiques society’s trend of tuning out the bullshit of the world when the weekend arrives. It features guitar work by the one-and-only living legend Tom Morello, and is a cut off the GRAMMY-nominee’s forthcoming EP ‘Inside Voices’, dropping June 11th via BMG. K.Flay also announces today the addition of a NYC performance at Irving Plaza on Feb. 17th to her previously announced 2022 North American tour (full dates below).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
thewoodyshow.com

Arctic Monkeys Reveal When Fans Can Expect Their Next Album

There have been whisperings of a new Arctic Monkeys album for almost a year, and now fans have something to really get excited about. During a recent chat with BBC's 5 Live Breakfast, drummer Matt Helders gave an update on its progress. When asked if the album was "ready to...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tom Morello Announces New Album The Atlas Underground Flood For December 2021 Release, Shares Three New Tracks “Human”, “Hard Times” And “Raising Hell”

Former Rage Against the Machine musician Tom Morello has released a trio of politically charged songs that will appear on his upcoming album The Atlas Underground Flood. “Human,” “Hard Times” and “Raising Hell” will all appear on the album, due out on December 3, 2021. There are many features on the new album, as well as on these songs. Nathaniel Rateliffe, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe are featured on “Hard Times” Barns Courtney is featured on “Human.” Ben Harper is featured on the song “Raising Hell”. In each of these songs, Morello is speaking out against the system of government and impending climate change. In each song, he takes on oppression and the corrupt systems that he sees all around him. On “Hard Times” downbeat rap verses talk about police brutality and uses many ad libs. In the music video for “Raising Hell” there are many allusions to the levees breaking, a common symbol for the overwhelming tide of either people fed up with the government, or the inevitable flood waters of rising sea levels. “Human” is perhaps the most benign of the songs politically, but beneath the surface it speaks to what makes a human a human and how that relates to what the government tells us.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Actress Tawny Kitaen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tawny Kitaen, the actress and ‘80s music-video vixen, died five months ago at 59, and now her cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson from the Orange County Coroner’s Office tells People that Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease. The magazine notes that other contributing...
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy