JD is joined by Jess Belmosto of Locked on Flames to react to the San Jose Sharks’ surprising 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. We discuss the crucial second period where Adin Hill proved why the Sharks traded for him, how both teams are different than last year’s teams (9:30), the defensive minutes, and Ryan Merkley’s night (13:00). We finish by looking at what’s next for both the Flames and the San Jose Sharks (18:00).

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO