A local golf course and resort in Guthrie County is giving back to veterans in the community on Veterans Day. The Lake Panorama National Golf Course and Resort is having a free breakfast to recognize and honor local U.S military veterans. The breakfast buffet will include scramble eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, danishes, coffee and orange juice. Family and friends are welcome to come and support the veterans and purchase a meal for $8. There will also be games such as bags, cards and ping-pong for veterans and family to interact.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO