There came a moment very early in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s victory Monday night over the visiting Hawks when Atlanta’s Cam Reddish all but climbed inside the jersey of Stephen Curry, like a humongous joey inside a doe’s marsupium, in order to stay as close as physically possible to his temporary defensive assignment. There were 11 seconds left on the shot clock—plenty of time to run a quick action to create space for someone in the Warriors offense—and Curry and the ball were crammed up against the sideline on the right wing, with Atlanta’s defense and the entire arena’s attention tilted their way. The situation seemed to call for a pass and a reset, but when Curry is feeling the jumper, as he was Monday night, anything at all is possible.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO