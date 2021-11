If LeBron James wasn’t somehow still winning his war against Father Time — current injury notwithstanding — it might be less of a hot take to say that Anthony Davis is the Lakers’ most important player. But the Lakers are at their best when 28-year-old, do-everything big man is their point of attack on both ends of the floor, because when Davis is in rhythm, it’s virtually impossible to stop a 6’10 athlete who rim protects with the best centers out there and moves like a guard on the other end.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO